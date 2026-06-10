Markets

Mutares SE & Co. To Sell NEM Energy Group

June 10, 2026 — 08:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (MUX.F, MUX.DE) has signed an agreement to sell its portfolio company NEM Energy B.V. and subsidiary NEM Balcke-Dürr GmbH to Hyundai Heavy Industries Power Systems Co., Ltd, ultimately owned by MiCo Ltd. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price and the contractual details.

NEM Energy Group, headquartered in Zoeterwoude, the Netherlands, is a globally active specialist in heat transfer technology and serves international customers across power generation, oil & gas, industrial applications, nuclear and emerging energy transition markets.

Mutares SE & Co. is trading at 26.85 euros, down 0.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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