Mutares SE & Co. To Sell NEM Energy Group

(RTTNews) - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (MUX.F, MUX.DE) has signed an agreement to sell its portfolio company NEM Energy B.V. and subsidiary NEM Balcke-Dürr GmbH to Hyundai Heavy Industries Power Systems Co., Ltd, ultimately owned by MiCo Ltd. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price and the contractual details.

NEM Energy Group, headquartered in Zoeterwoude, the Netherlands, is a globally active specialist in heat transfer technology and serves international customers across power generation, oil & gas, industrial applications, nuclear and emerging energy transition markets.

Mutares SE & Co. is trading at 26.85 euros, down 0.37%.

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