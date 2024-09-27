Mutares Management: Supervisory Board Extends CEO Robin Laik's Management Board Contract

(RTTNews) - The Supervisory Board of Mutares Management SE, the general partner of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, extended the contract with Robin Laik, the CEO and founder of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, for a further five years until December 31, 2029. Also, Robin Laik has announced his intention to further increase his shareholding together with his family. Together with family, Robin Laik is the largest single shareholder of Mutares with a shareholding of over 25%.

Robin Laik said: "My colleagues on the Executive Board and I are firmly convinced of the Group's continued growth and the guidance for 2024."

