Mustera Property Group: Development Progress and Financial Update

Mustera Property Group Ltd reported significant progress in its property development ventures for the September 2024 quarter, with strategic marketing efforts underway to sell remaining units at Forbes Residences and the commencement of the schematic design for its McCabe Street project, set to launch in early 2025. The company incurred $0.4 million in operating costs and interest expenses of $195K, reflecting ongoing investment in its development projects. Director remuneration payments totaled $96K for the quarter.

