Mustang Energy Corp. Announces C$3 Million Financing

Mustang Energy Corp. has announced a strategic financing initiative to raise up to C$3 million through a private placement of common shares, with the assistance of Red Cloud Securities Inc. and German Mining Networks GmbH. The funds will be used for uranium project exploration in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin and general corporate purposes.

