Mustang Bio Secures $4M through Strategic Warrant Agreement

October 25, 2024 — 05:20 pm EDT

Mustang Bio announced a significant agreement with an institutional investor for the exercise of existing warrants, raising approximately $4 million in gross proceeds. This strategic move involves issuing new warrants for the purchase of additional shares, aiming to bolster the company’s working capital and corporate objectives. The exercise and new issuance of warrants highlight Mustang Bio’s continued efforts to leverage financial opportunities for advancing its biopharmaceutical innovations.

