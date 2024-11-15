News & Insights

Mustang Bio Faces Nasdaq Delisting and Leadership Changes

November 15, 2024 — 05:22 pm EST

Mustang Bio ( (MBIO) ) just unveiled an update.

Mustang Bio, Inc. faces potential delisting from Nasdaq as its stock price remains below $1.00 for over 30 days, though the company has been granted an extension to regain compliance by early 2025. Adding to the uncertainty, James Murphy resigned as Interim CFO, with CEO Manuel Litchman stepping in as his replacement. The company is exploring options to meet Nasdaq’s listing requirements but offers no guarantees of success.

