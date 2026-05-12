MUST Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (Symbol: MUST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.56, changing hands as low as $20.52 per share. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income shares are currently trading down about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUST's low point in its 52 week range is $19.825 per share, with $22.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.54.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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