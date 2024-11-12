News & Insights

Musk says solar power to be ‘majority of power generation in the future’

November 12, 2024 — 10:20 am EST

Elon Musk said on X that, “Solar power will be the vast majority of power generation in the future.” He also shared a post saying that “Rooftop solar delivers milestone of 80.5% share of electricity generation in Western Australia.”

