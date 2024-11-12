Musk says solar power to be ‘majority of power generation in the future’

Elon Musk said on X that, “Solar power will be the vast majority of power generation in the future.” He also shared a post saying that “Rooftop solar delivers milestone of 80.5% share of electricity generation in Western Australia.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on SOL:
- Emeren Group Ltd (SOL) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Emeren enters co-development agreement with Arpinge in Italy
- Treasury publishes final rule for Advanced Manufacturing Production Credit
- Roth MKM holds a webinar
- Commerce Department sets preliminary new duties on Southeast Asia solar imports
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.