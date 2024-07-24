News & Insights

Stocks
TSLA

Musk Posts Poll: Should Tesla Invest $5B in AI Startup?

July 24, 2024 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by Radhika Saraogi for TipRanks ->

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk took to his social media platform X on Tuesday and initiated a poll asking if TSLA should make a $5 billion investment in his artificial intelligence startup, xAI. Interestingly, the poll garnered over 322,000 votes within hours, with about 70.2% in favor of the deal. However, the final decision rests with Tesla’s board and shareholders.

It should be noted that the poll came after Tesla reported disappointing second-quarter results. The company missed analyst expectations for the fourth consecutive quarter, with revenue declining in its core automotive segment.

Mixed Ratings Post-Q2 Results

Following the release of Q2 results, four Top-rated analysts reiterated a Buy rating on Tesla stock, while four rated it a Hold. Further, the stock was assigned a Sell rating today.

Investors should note that TipRanks ranks the top analysts according to industry, timeline, and benchmarks. The ranking reflects an analyst’s ability to deliver higher returns through recommendations.

Is Tesla a Buy or Sell?

With 12 Buy, 11 Hold, and seven Sell recommendations, Tesla currently has a Hold consensus rating on TipRanks. At the same time, the analysts’ average price target on TSLA stock of $208.26 implies 15.5% downside potential from current levels. Shares of the company have gained 19% in the past six months.

See more TSLA analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.