Musk Metals Begins Exploration in Quebec

November 04, 2024 — 01:07 pm EST

Musk Metals (TSE:MUSK) has released an update.

Musk Metals has commenced exploration at its Fafnir Lake property in Quebec, focusing on uranium and molybdenum deposits. The property features promising historical mineral findings, with new exploration activities aiming to further assess its potential. This development could attract interest from investors keen on mineral exploration and potential resource discoveries.

