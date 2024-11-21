News & Insights

Murray Cod Australia Outlines Strategic Plans at AGM

November 21, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

Murray Cod Australia Limited (AU:MCA) has released an update.

Murray Cod Australia Limited recently held its 2024 Annual General Meeting, emphasizing the need for investors to conduct independent research before considering any potential investments. The company highlighted its strategic plans and potential growth while cautioning that forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are advised to remain informed and cautious about future performance predictions.

