Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been Murphy USA (MUSA). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 4% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $614.24 in the previous session. Murphy USA has gained 51.7% since the start of the year compared to the -0.5% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 61.9% return for the Zacks Retail - Convenience Stores industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on April 29, 2026, Murphy USA reported EPS of $7.28 versus consensus estimate of $5.37.

For the current fiscal year, Murphy USA is expected to post earnings of $32.32 per share on $22.18 in revenues. This represents a 34.11% change in EPS on a 14.41% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $29.56 per share on $21.74 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of -8.51% and -1.95%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Murphy USA may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Murphy USA has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 18.9X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is not in-line with the peer industry average of 31.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 15.2X versus its peer group's average of 22.1X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.01. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Murphy USA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Murphy USA fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Murphy USA shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

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Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.