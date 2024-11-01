News & Insights

Murata Manufacturing Sees Revenue Surge Amid Weak Yen

November 01, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

Murata Manufacturing Co (JP:6981) has released an update.

Murata Manufacturing Co. reported a significant boost in its financial performance for the first half of FY2024, with revenue reaching 883.5 billion yen, a 9.0% increase year-on-year, and operating profit rising by 13.9%. This growth was driven by increased sales of capacitors, high-frequency modules, and multilayer resin substrates, bolstered by a weaker yen. Despite efforts to reduce inventories, the company’s revenue and profits surpassed forecasts, although full-year projections remain unchanged.

