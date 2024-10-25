Munich Re downgraded to Hold from Buy at Berenberg

Berenberg downgraded Munich Re (MURGY) to Hold from Buy with an unchanged price target of EUR 525. Given Munich’s strong performance in the past 24 months, the stock offers more limited upside from here following the profit warning, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

