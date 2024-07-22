News & Insights

Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) Hit a 52-Week High

July 22, 2024 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Sanghamitra Saha for Zacks

For investors seeking momentum, iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF IBMN is probably on radar now. The fund just hit a 52-week high, which is up roughly 2.2% from its 52-week low price of $25.99/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea on where it might be headed:

IBMN in Focus

The underlying S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series Dec 2025 Index comprises of investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds maturing after December 31, 2024 and before December 2, 2025. The fund charges 178 bps in fees.

Why the Move?

Municipal bonds, issued by state and local governments, serve to finance a wide array of capital projects, including schools, roads, bridges, and public transportation systems.

Interest earned from municipal bonds is typically exempt from federal income taxes and often from state income taxes in the state of issuance, making them an especially appealing investment for high-income taxpayers.

With the chances of the Fed cutting rates in the near term, muni bond ETFs probably have gained traction.  

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 1.00 (per barchart.com), which hints at more gains. So, there is definitely still some promise for those who want to ride on this ETF a little longer.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

