MultiSensor AI enters strategic channel partner relationship with IndustrAI

MultiSensor AI (MSAI) has entered into a formal strategic channel partner relationship with IndustrAI. MSAI and IndustrAI are working together closely to roll out MSAI’s multi-sensor solution to a wide range of European customers. IndustrAI’s base of industrial clients, and deep expertise with a range of industrial sensors make it an ideal partner for providing next-generation condition-based monitoring and predictive-maintenance solutions. IndustrAI also has long-standing European relationships with MSAI’s warehouse and logistics launch customer and with Denali Advanced Integration, another of MSAI’s strategic channel partners. These relationships will help MSAI scale faster and more efficiently with existing customers, provide better customer service, and expand into new industrial customers over time. In the medium term MSAI and IndustrAI plan to replicate this collaborative model in the Asia Pacific and Latin America markets. The strategic channel partnership arrangement goes into effect immediately and is expected to accelerate MSAI’s European commercial activity significantly starting in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSAI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.