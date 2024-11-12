News & Insights

MultiMetaVerse’s Strategic Moves in Bitcoin Joint Venture

November 12, 2024 — 10:52 am EST

MultiMetaVerse Holdings (MMV) has released an update.

MultiMetaVerse Holdings announced an update on its joint venture with Zhenghe Holding and GOLD ABC Digital Technology, focusing on leveraging blockchain and financial technology to enhance asset appreciation. GOLD ABC, in which MMV holds a 20% stake, received a waiver on interest payments for a 500 Bitcoin loan from Zhenghe, showcasing strategic financial maneuvering. This move comes as Bitcoin’s value has surged, highlighting MMV’s proactive approach in navigating its financial collaborations.

