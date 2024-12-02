News & Insights

MultiMetaVerse Holdings Acquires Bowong AI Limited

December 02, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

MultiMetaVerse Holdings (MMV) has released an update.

MultiMetaVerse Holdings, a company based in the British Virgin Islands, is set to acquire Bowong AI Limited, a Cayman Islands-based firm specializing in AI technologies for e-commerce. This deal involves a complete purchase of Bowong AI’s shares from various individual and corporate transferors. This strategic acquisition aims to enhance MultiMetaVerse Holdings’ capabilities in the AI sector, potentially impacting its stock performance.

