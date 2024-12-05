Multiconsult’s LINK Arkitektur Wins Major Danish Contract

Multiconsult ASA (DE:3MC) has released an update.

Multiconsult’s subsidiary LINK Arkitektur A/S, in collaboration with 5E Byg A/S, has been nominated for a major hospital expansion project in Randers, Denmark, valued at DKK 745 million. The project will add 22,000 m² of facilities, marking a significant milestone in Denmark’s healthcare infrastructure by 2032. This nomination highlights LINK Arkitektur’s growing influence in the Danish market.

