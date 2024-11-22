Multiconsult Secures Major Contract for Tretten Bridge

Multiconsult ASA (DE:3MC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Multiconsult Norge AS has been chosen to oversee the planning and design of the new Tretten Bridge in Norway, a project valued between NOK 20-25 million, expected to complete by 2028. The development aims to ensure traffic safety, flood resilience, and environmental friendliness while integrating with existing road networks.

For further insights into DE:3MC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.