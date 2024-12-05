News & Insights

Mullen Secures Commercial EV Order From Associated Coffee

(RTTNews) - Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN), Thursday announced that the company has secured an order for commercial electric vehicles from Associated Coffee, a San Francisco Bay Area-based coffee and snack distributor.

The initial order involves 10 Class 3 EV cab chassis trucks, which will be fulfilled by Pap Group, an authorized Mullen EV sales and service dealer.

Currently, Mullen's stock is dropping 1.34 percent, to $2.21 on the Nasdaq.

