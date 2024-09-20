News & Insights

Markets
MULN

Mullen To Offer Parts, Service Network To Support Volt; Stock Up

September 20, 2024 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN), an electric vehicle maker, announced on Friday that it is planning to establish a parts and service network to support Volt Mobility's fleet operations.

This is in addition to the United Arab Emirates-based Volt's order to supply 300 all-electric Mullen commercial vehicles in 2024. The previously announced deal includes $210 million commercial Class 1 and Class 3 EV orders.

Mullen plans for an additional 3,000 vehicles scheduled for delivery in 2025.

MULN was trading up by 4.57 percent at $8.04 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MULN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.