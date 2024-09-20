Mullen To Offer Parts, Service Network To Support Volt; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Mullen Automotive, Inc. (MULN), an electric vehicle maker, announced on Friday that it is planning to establish a parts and service network to support Volt Mobility's fleet operations.

This is in addition to the United Arab Emirates-based Volt's order to supply 300 all-electric Mullen commercial vehicles in 2024. The previously announced deal includes $210 million commercial Class 1 and Class 3 EV orders.

Mullen plans for an additional 3,000 vehicles scheduled for delivery in 2025.

MULN was trading up by 4.57 percent at $8.04 on the Nasdaq.

