Mullen Group Ltd. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at C$36.0 million, or C$0.37 per share. This compares with C$25.6 million, or C$0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Mullen Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$39.0 million or C$0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.6% to C$609.3 million from C$540.9 million last year.

Mullen Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$36.0 Mln. vs. C$25.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.37 vs. C$0.28 last year. -Revenue: C$609.3 Mln vs. C$540.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.