Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. has announced a monthly dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable on November 15, 2024, to shareholders on record by October 31, 2024. This dividend is classified as an eligible dividend, benefiting Canadian shareholders with enhanced tax credits. Mullen Group, a leader in logistics and specialized services, is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘MTL’.

