News & Insights

Stocks

Mullen Group Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend

October 22, 2024 — 01:07 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) has released an update.

Mullen Group Ltd. has announced a monthly dividend of $0.07 per common share, payable on November 15, 2024, to shareholders on record by October 31, 2024. This dividend is classified as an eligible dividend, benefiting Canadian shareholders with enhanced tax credits. Mullen Group, a leader in logistics and specialized services, is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ‘MTL’.

For further insights into TSE:MTL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MLLGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.