Mullen Automotive’s Bollinger Motors announces follow-on order from TEC

Mullen Automotive’s (MULN) Bollinger Motors has received a follow-on order for seven all-electric 2025 Bollinger B4 trucks from TEC Equipment. Electronic payment has been received on all seven vehicles, and the revenue is being recognized in the current fiscal quarter ending in December 2024. This is TEC’s second B4 truck order and follows its initial order from Oct. 30, 2024, of three B4s. TEC’s latest order of B4s are being delivered to TEC dealer locations in Fontana, Oakland and San Diego, California, Portland, Oregon, and Des Moines, Washington.

