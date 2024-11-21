Mullen Automotive ramping up for start of U.S. battery production

Mullen Automotive (MULN) announces an update on the Company’s Fullerton, California, battery operations. The Fullerton facility is dedicated to producing next-generation, American-made, battery packs and modules, a critical component to the Company’s commitment to zero emissions and to reducing reliance on key battery components imported from foreign countries. “A key mission for our company is to transition to American-made battery components,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Our focus is on producing batteries and modules made right here in the USA.”

