Mugen Estate Ups Earnings and Dividend Forecasts

November 05, 2024 — 12:22 am EST

Mugen Estate Co., Ltd. (JP:3299) has released an update.

Mugen Estate Co., Ltd. has revised its earnings and dividend forecasts for fiscal year 2024, projecting higher operating and ordinary income due to strong demand in its real estate business. The company anticipates a profit increase attributable to owners and has adjusted the year-end dividend forecast to 92 yen per share, reflecting improved financial performance. This move underscores Mugen Estate’s commitment to returning profits to shareholders while ensuring long-term business growth.

