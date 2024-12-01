MUFG Bank Announces Tender Offer for WealthNavi Shares

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (JP:8306) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s subsidiary, MUFG Bank, has announced a tender offer to acquire shares of WealthNavi Inc., a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s Growth Market. This strategic move aims to increase MUFG Bank’s stake in WealthNavi, enhancing its investment portfolio in the financial technology sector.

