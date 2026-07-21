Mueller Industries Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $249.66 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $245.92 million, or $1.11 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 25.5% to $1.428 billion from $1.138 billion last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $249.66 Mln. vs. $245.92 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $1.11 last year. -Revenue: $1.428 Bln vs. $1.138 Bln last year.

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