Mueller Industries Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $157.4 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $138.4 million, or $1.21 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.7% to $1 billion from $849.7 million last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

