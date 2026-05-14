MUA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (Symbol: MUA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.83, changing hands as high as $10.86 per share. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MUA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MUA's low point in its 52 week range is $10.02 per share, with $11.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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