MTX Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/2/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/2/26, Minerals Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: MTX) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 6/18/26. As a percentage of MTX's recent stock price of $78.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MTX is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTX's low point in its 52 week range is $53.105 per share, with $84.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.23.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MTX makes up 3.27% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (Symbol: PSCM) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding MTX).

In Friday trading, Minerals Technologies, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

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Further MTX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.