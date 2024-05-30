MTM Critical Metals Plans New Securities Issuance

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

MTM Critical Metals Limited has announced a new proposal for the issuance of 15 million options, with the proposed issue date set for 4th June 2024. The proposal is subject to ASX approval, aiming to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and capital reserves. The announcement, made on 31st May 2024, signifies a potential expansion of MTM’s financial instruments offered to investors.

