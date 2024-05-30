News & Insights

Stocks

MTM Critical Metals Plans New Securities Issuance

May 30, 2024 — 10:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

MTM Critical Metals Limited has announced a new proposal for the issuance of 15 million options, with the proposed issue date set for 4th June 2024. The proposal is subject to ASX approval, aiming to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and capital reserves. The announcement, made on 31st May 2024, signifies a potential expansion of MTM’s financial instruments offered to investors.

For further insights into AU:MTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.