MTM Critical Metals Appoints Michael Walshe as New MD and CEO

MTM Critical Metals Ltd has elevated Michael Walshe to the roles of Managing Director and CEO, as he leads the charge to commercialize the company’s groundbreaking Flash Joule Heating technology, which promises to revolutionize metal recovery processes. With over 15 years of industry experience, Walshe’s strategic leadership aims to boost market awareness and position MTM strategically in the critical minerals sector. Concurrently, MTM acknowledges the retirement of board member David Izzard, appreciating his foundational contributions.

