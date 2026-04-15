MTD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

Looking at the chart above, MTD's low point in its 52 week range is $962.54 per share, with $1525.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1315.38. The MTD DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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