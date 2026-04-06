MTCH Ex-Dividend Reminder - 4/7/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/7/26, Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 4/21/26. As a percentage of MTCH's recent stock price of $31.80, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Match Group Inc to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when MTCH shares open for trading on 4/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MTCH is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTCH's low point in its 52 week range is $26.39 per share, with $39.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.75.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MTCH makes up 7.72% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (Symbol: PSCU) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding MTCH).

In Monday trading, Match Group Inc shares are currently up about 1.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.