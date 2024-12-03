Mt Monger Resources Director Adjusts Investment Portfolio

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. recently announced a change in director John Hannaford’s interest, with a notable acquisition of 769,230 shares by Riverview Corporation Pty Ltd and expiration of several options across multiple entities. This move signifies strategic shifts in Hannaford’s investment portfolio, which could influence the company’s market dynamics.

