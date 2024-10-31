News & Insights

Mt Monger Resources: Advancing Sustainable Metal Recovery

October 31, 2024 — 06:53 am EDT

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. (AU:MTM) has released an update.

Mt Monger Resources Ltd. has made strides in utilizing Flash Joule Heating technology, achieving notable success in recovering precious metals from e-waste and converting lithium with high efficiency. The company is advancing towards the construction of a 1-ton per day demonstration plant, set to begin in early 2025, which will reinforce its capabilities in sustainable and commercial-scale metal recovery. This innovative approach promises to disrupt traditional methods, offering significant energy savings and enhanced recovery rates.

