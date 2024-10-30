Mt Malcolm Mines Sees Promising Gold Recovery Progress

Mt Malcolm Mines NL (AU:M2M) has released an update.

Mt Malcolm Mines NL has reported positive progress at its Golden Crown Prospect in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields, with significant advancements in bulk sampling and gravity processing of high-grade gold. The ongoing operations have resulted in enhanced recovery efficiency and quality, with testwork showing an impressive 94.6% average gold recovery from tailings. This development underscores the project’s economic potential, adding considerable value to Mt Malcolm’s portfolio.

For further insights into AU:M2M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.