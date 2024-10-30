News & Insights

Stocks

Mt Malcolm Mines Sees Promising Gold Recovery Progress

October 30, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Mt Malcolm Mines NL (AU:M2M) has released an update.

Mt Malcolm Mines NL has reported positive progress at its Golden Crown Prospect in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields, with significant advancements in bulk sampling and gravity processing of high-grade gold. The ongoing operations have resulted in enhanced recovery efficiency and quality, with testwork showing an impressive 94.6% average gold recovery from tailings. This development underscores the project’s economic potential, adding considerable value to Mt Malcolm’s portfolio.

For further insights into AU:M2M stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.