Mt Malcolm Mines Receives Strong Shareholder Support

Mt Malcolm Mines NL announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were approved by a poll, marking a strong consensus among shareholders. Key approvals included the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Robert Downey as a Director. The company also ratified several prior share issues, demonstrating continued shareholder support for its strategic initiatives.

