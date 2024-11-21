News & Insights

Mt Malcolm Mines Receives Strong Shareholder Support

November 21, 2024 — 01:39 am EST

Mt Malcolm Mines NL (AU:M2M) has released an update.

Mt Malcolm Mines NL announced that all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting were approved by a poll, marking a strong consensus among shareholders. Key approvals included the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Robert Downey as a Director. The company also ratified several prior share issues, demonstrating continued shareholder support for its strategic initiatives.

