Mt Malcolm Mines Finds Visible Gold Boosting Economic Potential

Mt Malcolm Mines NL (AU:M2M) has released an update.

Mt Malcolm Mines NL has announced significant progress in its bulk sampling program at the Golden Crown Prospect, with visible gold found in rock chip samples aligning with previous high-grade drilling results. Excavation has reached a depth of 392.5 mRL, and the company anticipates extracting higher-grade mineralization as they delve deeper. These developments bolster confidence in the prospect’s economic potential, promising exciting opportunities for investors.

