M&T Bank Corp. Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $620 million, or $4.13 per share. This compares with $547 million, or $3.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $1.75 billion from $1.69 billion last year.

M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $620 Mln. vs. $547 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.13 vs. $3.32 last year. -Revenue: $1.75 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.

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