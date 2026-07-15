M&T Bank Corp. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corp. (MTB) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $781 million, or $5.32 per share. This compares with $679 million, or $4.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.6% to $1.792 billion from $1.713 billion last year.

M&T Bank Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $781 Mln. vs. $679 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.32 vs. $4.24 last year. -Revenue: $1.792 Bln vs. $1.713 Bln last year.

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