Is M&T Bank a Buy After Its Second-Quarter Beat?

Key Points

M&T Bank achieved a record quarter in earnings per share.

It also saw a 14.2% year-over-year rise in net income in the quarter.

The regional bank has raised its quarterly dividend for nine consecutive years.

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M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) knocked it out of the park with its second-quarter earnings on July 15. Revenue was reported as $2.53 billion, up 5.7% year over year, and earnings per share (EPS) were a record $5.35, up 25% over the same period a year ago. The EPS figure beat analysts' predictions by $0.66.

The company is a large regional bank that acts like a community lender, but with more than $216 billion in assets, it has the scale to handle massive commercial transactions. Because its footprint is heavily concentrated in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, stretching from New England through the Carolinas, its primary competition comes from other dominant regional players, neighboring southern giants, and East Coast retail powerhouses.

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M&T reported record second-quarter net income of $818 million on July 15, up 14.2% from the same period last year. Net interest income of $1.79 billion was up 4.6% year over year. The increases were driven by robust net interest income and a jump in non-interest fee income from trust and wealth management services.

M&T Bank stock is up more than 23% so far this year. Here are three reasons it can hold that momentum:

Unprecedented loan growth and revenue stability

The bank is experiencing its strongest organic lending momentum in more than a decade. In the second quarter, M&T's loans climbed by $3 billion sequentially to $141.4 billion, marking its strongest core quarterly loan growth since 2012. This growth was widespread, with management reporting that 90% of its commercial and industrial business lines expanded quarter over quarter.

M&T increased lending volume without sacrificing profitability; its net interest margin (NIM) remained robust at 3.70%, demonstrating that the bank is highly effective at pricing loans favorably in the current interest rate environment.

The bank lifted its full-year lending target by $1 billion and said it is expecting loans of $141 billion to $143 billion at year's end.

Rapidly improving credit quality and lower risk

For regional banks, credit risk is always a primary concern for investors, but M&T's latest quarter showed significant improvements in asset health. The bank's provision for credit losses fell sequentially to $120 million from $140 million in the first quarter.

Even more encouragingly, annualized net charge-offs dropped to just 23 basis points of average loans, down from 31 basis points in the prior quarter and from 32 basis points in the same quarter a year ago. Non-accrual loans also declined to 0.84%, down from 1.16% in the second quarter of 2025. This positive credit trajectory suggests that the bank's disciplined, conservative underwriting continues to shield it from broader macroeconomic pressures, making its high-yielding loan book highly resilient.

The stock is shareholder-friendly

The company has a dividend that, at the stock's current share price, yields 2.41%, more than double the S&P 500 average yield. The company raised the quarterly dividend to $1.50 in the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 11%. It has raised its dividend for nine consecutive years.

It also repurchased $465 million of stock in the second quarter, after buying back $1.25 billion in the first quarter. In March, it announced a long-term buyback plan of up to $5 billion in M&T shares. The stock repurchases show the company's confidence and help maintain its share price.

One obvious caveat

Bank stocks can be great long-term investments, but it is important to consider that they are cyclical and particularly susceptible to interest rate volatility. M&T Bank and other banks are having good runs right now, but if the economy were to falter, they would be among the first stocks to lose momentum.

M&T Bank also has greater exposure to the commercial real estate (CRE) sector than some of its peers, though it trimmed its CRE balances by 7% year over year to $23.6 billion. However, it did grow CRE loans slightly compared to the first quarter. While management highlighted that this growth is driven by healthier multifamily and industrial properties, the regional banking sector at large remains under a microscope regarding commercial property loans.

Any spike in defaults, particularly in the struggling office or retail segments of its Northeast/Mid-Atlantic footprint, would force M&T to aggressively ramp up its loan loss provisions.

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James Halley has positions in M&T Bank. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.