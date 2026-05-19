MSFT Ex-Dividend Reminder - 5/21/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/21/26, Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.91, payable on 6/11/26. As a percentage of MSFT's recent stock price of $424.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from MSFT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.86% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of MSFT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MSFT's low point in its 52 week range is $356.28 per share, with $555.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $429.99.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, MSFT makes up 13.26% of the Principal Focused Blue Chip ETF (Symbol: BCHP) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding MSFT).

In Tuesday trading, Microsoft Corporation shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.