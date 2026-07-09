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MSCI, UBS Partner To Expand AI-Powered Private Markets Platform

July 09, 2026 — 12:39 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - MSCI Inc. (MSCI) and UBS Group AG (UBS) announced a strategic partnership to enhance transparency and standardization across private markets through an expanded AI-powered investment platform.

The collaboration combines MSCI's data, analytics and modeling capabilities with UBS's alternatives expertise and client insights to address longstanding challenges in private markets, including fragmented data and limited transparency.

The companies said the platform will integrate fund discovery, portfolio management, analytics and benchmarking into a single ecosystem, enabling investors to access insights more efficiently and evaluate opportunities with greater confidence. It will also streamline data management through automated processing and independent performance data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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