MSC Industrial reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.03, consensus $1.08

Reports Q4 revenue $952.3M, consensus $959.73M. Erik Gershwind, CEO, said, “During our fiscal fourth quarter, we made important progress in our Mission Critical strategy despite a challenging macro environment, particularly in heavy manufacturing. We sustained momentum in our high touch solutions, made solid progress on our web enhancements, restored gross margin stability, added to our productivity pipeline and generated strong free cash flow.”

