MS&AD Subsidiaries Penalized for Antitrust Violations

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings’ subsidiaries, Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance and Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance, have been penalized by the Japan Fair Trade Commission for violating antitrust laws in their non-life insurance policies for certain clients. Both companies have been ordered to cease these practices and pay significant monetary penalties, though they have received reductions through a leniency program. Despite these actions, the company maintains its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

