MSA Safety reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.83, two estimates $1.80

Reports Q3 revenue $433M, two estimates $449.9M. “Our team continued to execute well in the third quarter, delivering earnings growth despite a modest sales contraction,” said Steve Blanco, MSA Safety (MSA) President and Chief Executive Officer. “Revenue was impacted by the timing of self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) shipments as well as specific customer order delays. That said, we still grew orders by high-single digits in the quarter, and our backlog increased sequentially. We continued to see excellent performance in our detection business, including double-digit sales growth in portables. We remain confident that the overall resilience of our business, the strength of our long-term fundamentals, and our team’s embrace of the MSA Business System will enable us to continue advancing our mission and creating value for our shareholders.”

