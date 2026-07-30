MSA Safety Inc. Profit Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - MSA Safety Inc. (MSA) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $86.194 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $62.773 million, or $1.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MSA Safety Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $93.057 million or $2.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $503.327 million from $474.116 million last year.

MSA Safety Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $86.194 Mln. vs. $62.773 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.23 vs. $1.59 last year. -Revenue: $503.327 Mln vs. $474.116 Mln last year.

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